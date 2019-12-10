Northeast shuts to protest CAB despite ILP in Manipur

Most parts of the Northeast have been affected by the 11-hour bandh called by North East Students' Union (NESO) to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 despite Centre's promise of "adequate steps" to protect interests of the indigenous communities.

The bill that seeks to allow non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who had migrated due to religious persecution till December 2014 to apply for citizenship was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night.

Protesters blocked many roads, burnt tyres, hanged and burnt effigies of senior BJP leaders as most offices, schools, and market places remained shut and normal life came to a standstill. Protesters clashed with some people in Guwahati, who used their vehicles braving the bandh call.

"The total shutdown today is a message to the BJP-led government at the Centre that seven states of the Northeast are together even as they are geographically separate states. The entire Northeast is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill as it will allow a large number of illegal migrants to become citizens. If the CAB is not bad, why is the Centre is exempting the states having Inner Line Permit (ILP)? If the Centre is really concerned about the indigenous people, let them have ILP system in the entire Northeast," a senior NESO leader Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said.

Just before the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said ILP system will be introduced in Manipur too like Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. It is mandatory for outsiders to have permit to enter the states having ILP. The ILP was introduced to protect the indigenous people.

Bhattacharjya said, "Just because BJP has the numbers, they are imposing a bill to give citizenship to Hindu illegal migrants. This bill violates the Assam Accord of 1985, which promised to detect and deport all post-1971 migrants, irrespective of religion. We will never accept this as Assam can not be used as dumping ground for illegal migrants."

The bill seeks to allow "religious persecuted minorities" from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs, who had migrated till December 2014, to apply for Indian citizenship after a stay of six years. Organisations representing indigenous communities fear that such a move would reduce the ethnic communities into minorities and endanger their ethnic cultural identity. They want all foreigners, irrespective of religion, to be detected based on March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date.

