Odisha Covid-19 tally reaches 45,927; 13 new deaths push toll to 272

Odisha recorded the highest single-day spike of 13 Covid-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 272 on Sunday, a health department official said.

At least 1,734 fresh cases were registered in 29 districts of the state, raising the coronavirus tally to 45,927, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 342, followed by Ganjam at 222, Cuttack at 177, Sundergarh at 126 and Nayagarh at 106.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Regret to inform of the demise of thirteen Covid- positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a tweet.

Of the 13 fatalities, six were reported from Ganjam, two each from Khurda and Koraput, and one each from Balasore, Baragarh and Nayagarh districts.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Puri, too, registered the death of a Covid-19 patient, but the department said he died due to a pre-existing ailment.

The total number of coronavirus patients who succumbed to comorbidities rose to 49.

Odisha currently has 15,364 active cases, while 30,242 people have recovered from the disease.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As many as 16,093 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of such examinations in the state to 6,50,183.