Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5-lakh mark, death toll mounts to 626

The Covid-19 tally in Odisha rose to 1,50,807 with 3,913 more people testing positive for the disease on Sunday, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 626, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the state, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 2,348 were reported from various quarantine centres, and 1,565 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Three new deaths were registered in Khurda district, two in Cuttack and one each in Balasore, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Subarnapur.

Ganjam accounted for 215 of the 626 fatalities in the state, followed by Khurda (92).

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the coastal state due to comorbidities, the official said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of 556 fresh cases, followed by Cuttack at 382 and Puri at 212.

Odisha now has 34,849 active cases, while 1,15,279 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted over 24.23 lakh sample tests, including 48,504 on Saturday, he said