After 'Who is SRK?' remark, 'Pathaan' actor dials Sarma

'Pathaan' row: Assam CM Sarma assures Shah Rukh Khan of law and order, day after 'Who is SRK?' remark

The movie has courted controversy ever since the release of its song 'Besharam Rang'

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 22 2023, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 13:14 ist
''Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or His film 'Pathaan''', Himanta Biswa Sarma (R) had curtly told reporters on Saturday. Credit: PTI/ AFP Photos

Hours after the Assam Chief Minister quipped, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan and we have may Shah Rukh Khans here," amid protests in Guwahati over his film Pathaan, Sarma said that the actor spoke to him and "expressed concern".

''Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or His film Pathaan'', Himanta Biswa Sarma had curtly told reporters on Saturday when they raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati on Friday where the film is slated to be screened. The far right wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

"I assured him it’s duty of state govt to maintain law and order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," the CM tweeted on Sunday.

The movie has courted controversy ever since the release of its song Besharam Rang, featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, last month. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrottam Mishra had then objected to Padukone's attire in the song and called for rectification. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal had also objected to the actor's saffron attire and certain scenes in the controversial song and demanded immediate rectification.

Most right wing groups have taken similar objection to the saffron worn in the song, which they believe is an insult to the party as well as the 'culture of the nation.'

Check out DH's latest videos

Shah Rukh Khan
pathaan
bollywood
Entertainment News
Himanta Biswa Sarma

