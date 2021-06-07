PM Modi condoles deaths in Bengal lightning strikes

PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in West Bengal lightning strikes, announces ex-gratia

At least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of south Bengal

  Jun 07 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the deaths caused by lightning strikes in West Bengal and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of south Bengal on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

In a tweet, Modi said, "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Nine people died each in Murshidabad and Hooghly districts and two in Purba Medinipur district, officials said.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet, "PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured."

 

