Railway engine 'seized' for killing two elephants in Assam

In a tough step against railways to check the death of elephants on tracks, the Assam forest department on Tuesday seized a railway engine (locomotive) for killing an elephant and a calf in Lumding on September 27.

The state forest department said that the engine (loco engine number-12440 WDG4) was seized from the Bamunimaidam railway yard in Guwahati following an enquiry into the death of the two elephants between Patharkhula and Lamsakhang railway station in Hojai district on the midnight of September 27.

The seized loco engine was later given back into the custody of Senior DME/Diesel/New Guwahati, Chandra Mohan Tiwari in view of the continuity of essential services to the public and others. In a ‘Zimmanama’ Tiwari also agreed to pay Rs 12 cr for any loss and damage of the seized property, the forest department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), Subhanan Chanda said that the seizure of the engine was a procedural requirement for enquiry and was not first of its kind action. "Speed restriction was in place in the location. The railways took the incident seriously and departmental action has already been initiated against the defaulters," he said.

A statement by the forest department said the NFR had also suspended a loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot following an internal inquiry into the jumbo deaths. Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said his department would take the "toughest stand" against railways and the killing of elephants on the railway tracks must stop forthwith, said the statement.

Death of Asian elephants, a schedule 1 (12B) wildlife species protected under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 in train hits has been a serious issue in Assam and parts of North Bengal as the railway tracks passes through hills and forest areas. Several jumbos die every year causing concern among environmentalists and general people.

Chanda, however, said that NFR had initiated several steps to prevent the death of elephants in train hits such as speed restrictions and regular interaction with forest staff. He said 268 elephants have been saved in 2019 and 61 till September this year due to the preventive measures.