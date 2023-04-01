Ram Navami violence: Situation in Howrah remains peaceful, with police deployment and vigil in affected areas

Situation in Howrah, adjoining Kolkata, remained peaceful on Saturday, with police deployment and vigil in affected areas, facilitating return of normalcy. The state CID is investigating the incident further

The two preceding days – Thursday and Friday – witnessed violence in the locality. A confrontation between two communities on Thursday evening had mobsters ransacking roadside stalls, and burning vehicles. On the following day, Friday, violent mobs were out again on the streets in the afternoon, till police took control of the situation.

The Trinamool, and the BJP raised allegations against each other. Trinamool blamed the BJP, and the procession that had taken an unauthorised route. The BJP maintained that police stood spectator, putting the onus for the tragic incident on local Trinamool representation.

BJP’s MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who has filed a petition in Calcutta High Court concerning incidents of violence – at Howrah and Dalkhola, and has demanded NIA probe, and deployment of central forces in affected areas, in a tweet said that Governor CV Bose “shouldn’t trust the CM when she’s assuring ‘strict & decisive action’”, and has alleged her or being ‘biased’. The governor, on Friday, had constituted a special cell for ‘real time monitoring’ of the situation, and had held a confidential discussion with the chief minister for reviewing the situation.

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool MP, on Saturday, alleged in a tweet: “The “Hindus are in danger” narrative started full flow by @BJP as of Ramnavami. Will go on till 2024.”