Ranjan Gogoi may be BJP's Assam CM candidate: Report

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi could be BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Assam in next year's Assembly polls, ex-CM Tarun Gogoi on told teh media on Saturday.

According to multiple media reports, the veteran Congress leader's sources told him that Ranjan Gogoi's name was there in the list of the BJP's candidates' list for the chief minister's post.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi said, "If the former CJI could go to Rajya Sabha, then he might also agree to be the next CM candidate for BJP in Assam."

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had announced that Congress is working on forming a 'Grand Alliance' of non-BJP parties, including the AIUDF, Left and AGM, to oust the ruling party in the assembly elections and kept doors open for any new parties.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly in 2016 had given a fractured mandate and no party got the absolute majority in the current House. The ruling BJP is in the government with support from the AGP and BPF along with one Independent MLA.