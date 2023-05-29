Seven engineering students die in a late night road mishap in Guwahati 

Seven third-year students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) died on the spot and three others were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a divider and later hit a goods carrying vehicle at around 1 am on Sunday.

Guwahati police said one of the students, Kaushik Baruah was driving the rented Mahindra Scorpio vehicle in which 10 students were returning to their hostel in Jalukbari in Guwahati from Azara side. Police said the speeding Scorpio crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods carrier on the opposite lane coming from Guwahati side.

Three persons, who were in the goods vehicle, were also seriously injured in the accident. All six injured persons were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Although police are not sure where they were coming from, they suspected that they went for a Sunday night party. Questions have also been raised about how the students went out of their hostel in the night without permission.

The seven deceased students have been identified as Arindam Bhallal of Satgaon in Guwahati, Rajkiran Bhuyan of Majuli, Niyar Deka of Golaghat, Kaushik Baruah of Mongoldoi, Emon Gayan of Dibrugarh, Kaushik Mohan of Charaideo and Upangshu Sarma of Nagaon.

The injured students are Arpan Bhuyan, Arnab Chakraborty and Mrinmoy Borah.