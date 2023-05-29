7 students killed in road accident in Guwahati

Seven engineering students die in a late night road mishap in Guwahati 

Six others including three in a goods carrier were injured 

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • May 29 2023, 08:32 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 10:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven third-year students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) died on the spot and three others were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a divider and later hit a goods carrying vehicle at around 1 am on Sunday. 

Guwahati police said one of the students, Kaushik Baruah was driving the rented Mahindra Scorpio vehicle in which 10 students were returning to their hostel in Jalukbari in Guwahati from Azara side. Police said the speeding Scorpio crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods carrier on the opposite lane coming from Guwahati side.

Three persons, who were in the goods vehicle, were also seriously injured in the accident. All six injured persons were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. 

Although police are not sure where they were coming from, they suspected that they went for a Sunday night party. Questions have also been raised about how the students went out of their hostel in the night without permission. 

The seven deceased students have been identified as Arindam Bhallal of Satgaon in Guwahati, Rajkiran Bhuyan of Majuli, Niyar Deka of Golaghat, Kaushik Baruah of Mongoldoi, Emon Gayan of Dibrugarh, Kaushik Mohan of Charaideo and Upangshu Sarma of Nagaon.

The injured students are Arpan Bhuyan, Arnab Chakraborty and Mrinmoy Borah.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Guwahati
India News
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

 