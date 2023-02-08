The first Youth20 meet under G20 Summit concludes at IIT Guwahati

The three-day long Youth20 Inception Meet 2023, that saw participation of over 150 youth delegates from the G20 countries, concluded at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday.

The event that started on Monday, provided a platform to connect with the youths and consult their ideas for a sustainable and progressive future.

Five themes of the Y20 Meet was Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century skills, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a way of life, Peace building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance a Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youths.

Also Read | Y20 Summit will showcase young ideas: Anurag Thakur in Guwahati

On Wednesday, Union Minister of Sports and Youths, Anurag Thakur released a White Paper of Y20 Meet and said, "The G20 presidency of India will work to promote the sense of global unity and therefore our motto ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ The process of inclusion of our youth including participation in decision making promotes their role as active contributors to the society. The Y20 forum will discuss the modalities and mechanism for developing well-crafted policy recommendations by the youth representatives for relevant G20 and Y20 priority agenda of Global Health Architecture, Digital Transformation and Sustainable Energy Transition.”

The event hosted key panel discussions on the topics including ‘Future of work: Twenty first century skills’, ‘Climate change’, ‘Making sustainability a way of life’, and ‘Peace building and reconciliation,’ at IIT Guwahati.

Assam education minister, Ranoj Pegu presented a collection of thematic research papers from students and academicians of Assam to Thakur during the meet.

The Youth20 Inception meeting also provided an opportunity for innovators and start-up companies of IIT Guwahati and the incubation hubs of the region to showcase their products in areas of healthcare, renewable energy, 3D printing, EV, sustainable materials, plant tissue culture, food technologies and green hydrogen production, IIT Guwahati said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under India’s presidency of the G20, the Y20 meet brought together the trustees of future generations from across the G20 countries to deliberate, discuss and deduce innovative, sustainable, and actionable solutions, especially in the realm of social development.

Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, while speaking about the event said, “We are proud to host the technical sessions, deliberations and youth dialogue of the Y20 Inception Meet and IIT Guwahati is enthusiastically making its contribution in frontier technological developments for a sustainable future and for the betterment of public at large.”