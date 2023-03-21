Three more Amritpal associates brought to Dibrugarh

Three more Amritpal associates brought to Assam's Dibrugarh

Altogether seven members linked to Amritpal Singh’s 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) have been brought here since March 19

PTI
PTI, Dibrugarh,
  • Mar 21 2023, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 14:15 ist
Amritpal Singh (C). Credit: AFP Photo

Three more associates of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, including his uncle Harjit Singh, have been brought to the high security Dibrugarh jail on Tuesday, an Assam Police official said.

Altogether seven members linked to Amritpal Singh’s 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) have been brought here since March 19, including Harjit Singh who was brought in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two WPD members identified as Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh were brought here by a flight from Delhi and whisked to the Dibrugarh Central Jail amidst tight security later in the day , the official said.

Also Read | Won't spare any force working against the country, warns Punjab CM Mann amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Harjit Singh was moved to the Dibrugarh jail by road from Guwahati.

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh from the Guwahati airport to the Dibrugarh Central Jail where he was lodged at 7.10 am, the official said.

He gave himself up before the police in the early hours of Monday.

Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of WPD, is among the five people slapped with the National Security Act (NSA), which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

Earlier on Sunday, four WPD members were brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail after the Punjab government on Saturday began a major crackdown on the outfit, headed by Amritpal Singh, who is wanted in several criminal cases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amritpal Singh
Assam
Punjab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

 