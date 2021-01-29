TMC holds tractor rally to protest against farm laws

TMC organises tractor rally to protest against farm laws

Trinamool Congress members joined the rally with hundreds of tractors

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 29 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 20:49 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress organised a tractor rally in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday, protesting against the new farm laws.

Trinamool Congress members joined the rally with hundreds of tractors.

Former Jhargram MP Uma Saran and Nayagram MLA Dulal Murmu were among the TMC leaders who took part in the rally.

Read | Farmers' protest: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of declaring 'war' on Indians and giving a call for 'violence'

The tractor march began at Chhatinashol in Gopiballavpur and culminated at Jamshola on the Odisha border, around 25 km away.

"Mamata Banerjee's fight to protect the rights of farmers is memorable. She went on a hunger strike for the farmers of Singur. So to the farmers of the country, she is the mother," Soren said, addressing a public meeting at the Gopiballavpur Jatra Maidan after the march.

"Farmers also know that Mamata Banerjee will never let anyone take away their rights," she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TMC
Farm Bills
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 