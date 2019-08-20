TMC surpasses the Left in violence: Sovan Chatterjee 

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Minister Sovan Chatterjee who recently joined BJP lashed out at the ruling party in the state on Tuesday. He alleged that TMC has even surpassed the Left Front in terms of organised violence against Opposition parties.

“TMC has changed a lot. Now organised terror has increased so much in the state against the Opposition parties that even the Left Front era pales in comparison. Now opposition party workers have to risk their lives to engage in political activities. Time has come to make Bengal free of terror,” said Chatterjee.

He was addressing the media at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Chatterjee, once a close aid of the TMC supremo, made it clear that he will not back down from contesting the next election against her if the BJP leadership wanted him to do so.

“I was a loyal soldier of Trinamool when I was in that party. Now I am a loyal soldier of BJP. If the BJP leadership wants me to contest the next election against Mamata Banerjee I will definitely do it,” said Chatterjee.

He dismissed claims that he joined BJP to save himself from being interrogated by CBI over the Narada scam. Pointing out that the matter is subjudice, Chatterjee argued that there is a big difference between being accused and proven guilty.

He claimed that the “situation was very painful in Trinamool” and hence he distanced itself from it for eight months before joining the BJP.