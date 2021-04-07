Two bomb blasts within 48 hours in West Bengal's Galsi

A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.

The explosion on Tuesday took place near a 'Sishu Siksha Kendra' at Raipur village but none was injured in the incident, the police said.

The CID bomb squad went to the spot but no other bomb was found in the blast site where usually local children play, the police said.

The police after preliminary investigation suspect that a bomb was kept inside a plastic container and it exploded due to the hot conditions.

On Sunday night a bomb had exploded in a house at Aatpara here and the house owner was arrested, the police said.

A bomb had exploded at Aatpara 'Sishu Siksha Kendra' a few months ago in which its door and roof were damaged.