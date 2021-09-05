Two more accused injured in police firing in Assam

Two youths arrested in a murder and a drug trafficking case were shot on their legs by police in Assam on Saturday night in a manner reminiscent of 51 other incidents since May in which 22 persons have been gunned down and 29 others injured.

According to police, the accused, Rinku Sarma and Bishal Choudhury were shot on their left legs in North Assam's Dhemaji district and in Guwahati respectively after they tried to snatch police weapons in order to flee from custody.

Special director general of police (law and order), GP Singh tweeted saying Sarma, who was accused of killing college student Nandita Saikia was injured in police firing as he tried to snatch weapons of a police team in Dhemaji. "He was injured in police firing in self defence and to prevent escape," Singh tweeted. Nandita was attacked by Sarma on August 22 and she breathed her last on September 1. The incident triggered public protest demanding strict action against the accused.

Hours later, Bishal Chouhdury, who was arrested from Delhi recently for allegedly supplying cocaine, was shot on his left leg in Guwahati, when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody during an operation in search of another accused in the drugs supply case. Choudhury and 19 others have been arrested so far since police busted a "rave party" inside a hotel on August 13 in Guwahati's Kharghuli area, where cocaine was allegedly being consumed. Singh said police had to resort to firing as Choudhury tried to flee from their custody. Both Sarma and Choudhury has been admitted in hospitals with bullet injuries.

Also Read | Police encounters continue in Assam, one more 'criminal' injured

Over 50 similar incidents since May

Since the BJP-led government assumed office for the second conservative term on May 10, at least 51 similar incidents have been reported from across Assam in which 22 accused have been gunned down and 29 others received bullet injuries. According to official document available with DH, these included 25 accused in criminal cases, of whom 10 have been killed and 15 injured in similar police firings. Nine militants have also been killed in encounters while two others injured. Three accused in drug peddling cases have died and eight injured while four alleged cattle smugglers have also been injured in police firing.

The narratives that followed were almost similar that police had to fire as they allegedly tried to snatch weapons or flee from police custody.

Trigger-happy charge

Although police faced a lot of criticism and charge of being "trigger happy," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have repeatedly defended the police action saying he has given them "full operational freedom" to take the "toughest of actions" within the ambit of law to deal with criminals. Soon after assuming office as CM on May 10, Sarma said his government would adopt "zero tolerance" policy to deal with criminals.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Ripun Bora said Sarma's comment that the firing should be the "pattern to deal with fleeing criminals" has dangerous ramifications of turning Assam into a police state. "By making police trigger-happy, the CM is setting a dangerous trend of disregarding human rights concerns," Bora said.

When asked about the repeated incidents, GP Singh told DH, "There are different reasons for different cases. This is a decision field level officers take as per situation."

Talking to DH, Bhaskar Dev Konwar, a senior lawyer of Gauhati High Court said on Sunday that in a country governed by rule of law there is no scope for administrative punitive action like shooting. "However, if an apprehended accused tries to flee or snatch a firearm who is accused of an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment, then law permits the police to use lethal force. Life and liberty are sacred freedom guaranteed under the Constitution to an accused and there is a great responsibility upon the police to see it is not violated," he said.

Stating that only inquiry would reveal the actual facts about such encounters, Konwar, however, said the pattern of the firing incidents has raised concerns.