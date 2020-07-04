Week-long Covid-19 lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar from Monday

Arunachal Pradesh government decided to clamp a week-long total lockdown in the state capital Itanagar from Monday after it reported over 100% spike in coronavirus positive cases in the past one week.

Announcing the decision at Itanagar on Saturday morning, Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters that the lockdown will be effective in the entire Capital Region from 5 am of July 6 (Monday) to 5 pm of July 12 (Sunday).

The decision was taken as the fear of community transmission of Covid-19 increased among residents following a sudden spike in positive cases, he said.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Itanagar increased from 43 to 89 in the past one week. Although most of these cases were reported from quarantine centres, all Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union and some others demanded complete lockdown in order to prevent community infection.

"Apart from 19,000 people who returned from rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh has a strong presence of security forces. Since our state shares over 2000 kms of international borders, we have a large number of security forces, who keep coming from different parts of the country. Keeping all factors in mind, it has been decided to clamp the lockdown from Monday. However, some relaxations on emergency services will be announced on Sunday," he said. Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Arunachal Pradesh increased to 252 with the detection of 20 new cases on Friday. Of these, 176 are still active while one person died earlier.