West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till Aug 15 with more relaxations

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 15, with certain relaxations.
Government programmes will be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity from Saturday, July 31. Night curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am.
More details awaited.
