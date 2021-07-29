Covid curbs in WB till Aug 15; more relaxations given

West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till Aug 15 with more relaxations

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 15, with certain relaxations.

Government programmes will be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity from Saturday, July 31. Night curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am.

More details awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

 