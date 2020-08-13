West Bengal records nearly 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal inched closer to the 3,000-mark on Thursday as the state recorded 2,997 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike state.

With this, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 1,07,323 out of which 26,447 are active.

The state also recorded 56 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,259.

Kolkata retained the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active cases (6,598) and deaths (1,015) in the state. The state capital is followed by the North 24 Paraganas district which has so far recorded 5,427 active cases and 524 deaths.

The discharge rate in the state however continued to show a ray of hope as it reached 73.25% on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 2,497 persons were discharged in the state. So far 78,617 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in Bengal.