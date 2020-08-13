Bengal records nearly 3,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

West Bengal records nearly 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 13 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 21:42 ist
Representative image.

The daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal inched closer to the 3,000-mark on Thursday as the state recorded 2,997 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike state.

With this, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 1,07,323 out of which 26,447 are active.

The state also recorded 56 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 2,259.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Kolkata retained the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active cases (6,598) and deaths (1,015) in the state. The state capital is followed by the North 24 Paraganas district which has so far recorded 5,427 active cases and 524 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The discharge rate in the state however continued to show a ray of hope as it reached 73.25% on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 2,497 persons were discharged in the state. So far 78,617 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in Bengal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Kolkata
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

 