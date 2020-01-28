Would like to work on Bengal govt schemes: Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday that the West Bengal government has offered him to collaborate on its welfare schemes. The economist was in Kolkata to receive an honorary DLit from Calcutta University. He made the comment after meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State secretariat.

Speaking to reporters Banerjee said that he will conduct a study of the West Bengal government’s schemes before taking a decision on the state government’s offer to work together.

“They (West Bengal Government) are giving opportunities. There is no lack of oppoutunities here. Lets see what I can do,” said Banerjee.

The economist, who hails from Kolkata, also said that he has come to know that the state government is implementing several interesting schemes.

“I will go back and study them to know more about the schemes,” said Banerjee who visited the Chief Minister with his mother Nirmala Banerjee.

However, he did not answer any questions regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Earlier in the day West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was prevented by a section of students from attending the annual convocation of Calcutta University. The students were protesting against the new citizenship law. Following the protest at the Najrul Mancha auditorium, the venue for the convocation, Dhankhar left the premises without attending the convocation. Abhijit Banerjee was conferred a honorary DLit at the convocation.

Later in the day the Governor described the protest demonstration as “stage managed” and said that there was “total failure of the state machinery to maintain law and order.”

“This happens to the constitutional head. Where are we heading,” stated Dhankhar in the tweet.