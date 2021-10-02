EC freezes LJP poll symbol amid Chirag-Pashupati clash

EC freezes LJP poll symbol till dispute between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras factions is settled

The commission said that the two factions can use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls to two Assembly seats

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 16:41 ist
Election Commission. Credit: PTI file photo

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' till the dispute between the rival groups is settled by the poll panel.

The commission also said that the two factions can use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the coming days.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party," the order read.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election Commission of India
Chirag Paswan
LJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 