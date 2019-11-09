Emergency centres in Lucknow to keep eye on reports

An emergency Operations Centre has been set up here to keep an eye on reports from media, social media and other sources on Ayodhya verdict.

The centre has been set up at "112 headquarters", named after the emergency contact telephone number.

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

"In this centre, representatives of CRPF, RPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CISF and GRP are also present and it will work for 24 hours," Additional Director General, UP-112, Asim Arun told media on Saturday.

Zone-wise desks have been made to monitor reports from media, social media and information from other sources," he said.

Depending on the situation, additional forces will be rushed to places, if needed, the officer said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the centre with Director General of Police O P Singh.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.