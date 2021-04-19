Ensure adequate supply of vaccines: Mayawati to Centre

Ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, medical oxygen: Mayawati to Centre

She also urged the Centre to relax the age limit for Covid-19 vaccine

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 19 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 16:03 ist
 BSP Chief Mayawati also urged the people to follow the Covid-19 protocol to slow the spread of the disease. Credit: PTI Photo

 BSP Chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coronavirus vaccines and medical oxygen and if needed import these from other countries to combat the crisis created by the pandemic in the country.

She also urged the people to follow the Covid-19 protocol to slow the spread of the disease.

"There is a tremendous shortage of coronavirus vaccines and oxygen in various hospitals in different states of the country. Seeing this, the Centre is requested to ensure their supply on a priority basis. If needed, these should be imported," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Read: Oxygen shortage: Cabinet Secretary convenes meeting with 11 state secretaries

She also urged the Centre to relax the age limit for Covid-19 vaccine.

"Coronavirus has gripped the youth, which is a matter of concern. Hence, the Centre should reconsider the age limit for taking the vaccine at the earliest. This is the demand of the BSP," she said in another tweet.

Currently, those above 45 years of age are being vaccinated for coronavirus in the country. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSP
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

 