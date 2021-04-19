Ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, medical oxygen: Mayawati to Centre

BSP Chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coronavirus vaccines and medical oxygen and if needed import these from other countries to combat the crisis created by the pandemic in the country.

She also urged the people to follow the Covid-19 protocol to slow the spread of the disease.

"There is a tremendous shortage of coronavirus vaccines and oxygen in various hospitals in different states of the country. Seeing this, the Centre is requested to ensure their supply on a priority basis. If needed, these should be imported," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

1. देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में कोरोना वैक्सीन व अस्पतालों में इलाज हेतु आक्सीजन की जबर्दस्त कमी को देखते हुए केन्द्र सरकार से अनुरोध है कि इनकी सप्लाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्राथमिकता के आधार पर विशेष ध्यान दे और यदि इसके लिए आयात करने की जरूरत पड़ती है तो आयात भी किया जाए। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 19, 2021

She also urged the Centre to relax the age limit for Covid-19 vaccine.

"Coronavirus has gripped the youth, which is a matter of concern. Hence, the Centre should reconsider the age limit for taking the vaccine at the earliest. This is the demand of the BSP," she said in another tweet.

Currently, those above 45 years of age are being vaccinated for coronavirus in the country.