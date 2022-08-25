Ex CEA Subramanian appointed Executive Director at IMF

Ex CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed Executive Director (India) at IMF

Subramanian is currently Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 20:56 ist
Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Subramanian is currently Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Subramanian to the post of Executive Director (India) at the IMF, with effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, by curtailing the tenure of Dr Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022, it said.

Bhalla was appointed to the post for three years in October 2019.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Krishnamurthy Subramanian
IMF
India News

What's Brewing

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 