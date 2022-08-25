Ex CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed Executive Director (India) at IMF

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund, a Personnel Ministry order said.
Subramanian is currently Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Subramanian to the post of Executive Director (India) at the IMF, with effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, by curtailing the tenure of Dr Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022, it said.
Bhalla was appointed to the post for three years in October 2019.
