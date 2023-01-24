Fake notice says girls must have boyfriends to enter Odisha college on Valentine’s Day

A college in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district has lodged a police complaint over a fake notice directing all girl students of the institute to mandatorily have a boyfriend before Valentine’s Day on February 14.
The ‘notice’ bearing the forged signature of the principal of SVM Autonomous College has gone viral on social media.
Authorities of SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur lodged a police complaint after a fake notice asking girl students to arrange at least one boyfriend each went viral on social media.@Bharat24Liv pic.twitter.com/S5pQlcqM9o
— Satish Kumar Dash🇮🇳 (@JournoSatish) January 24, 2023
Principal Bijay Kumar Patra said, “We have seen the fake notice. Some mischievous elements have made it viral. This has been done to malign the reputation of our college.”
The principal also alleged that his signature was misused to tarnish his image.
“I have filed a complaint with the police," Patra said.
An official of Jagatsinghpur police station confirmed receipt of the principal’s complaint and said that the matter is under investigation.
