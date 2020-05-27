Fake tweet portrays Rahul Gandhi suggesting odd-even method to reopen schools

A screenshot of a tweet supposedly put out by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is doing the rounds on social media. “Schools and colleges should reopen from 1st June on odd/even basis. Odd days teachers will come and even days, students will come,” reads the tweet. It suggests that Gandhi proposed the odd-even method to reopen schools while jokingly suggesting that teachers and students should come to school on different days.

While the statement itself reads like a joke, some users have used it to mock Gandhi.

Fact-check

With a keyword search on Twitter, Alt News found that no such tweet has been put out by Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, there are no media reports claiming that he made the tweet. Considering Gandhi’s political prominence, it is unlikely that such an absurd tweet went unnoticed.

However, the most important point which highlights that the tweet is fake is the misalignment of the text and profile picture. In the comparison posted below, a screenshot of a recent tweet by Gandhi (top) has been juxtaposed with a screenshot of the morphed tweet (bottom).

We also found a tweet from May 12 which posted a similar message in the form of a joke. The message was not attributed to Rahul Gandhi when it initially started making the rounds on social media.

Therefore, a fake tweet was circulated on messaging applications and social media platforms to mock Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, a morphed tweet was viral in Amit Shah’s name, claiming that he said he has bone cancer.