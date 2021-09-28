Focus on cyberspace and AI: Rajnath Singh to industry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the industry to focus on emerging areas such as cyberspace and Artificial Intelligence by investing in Research and Development.

He also called upon the industry to develop new technologies and products, taking advantage of the policies of the government.

Singh was addressing the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) at its annual general meeting. He said that the government had created an atmosphere of jointness to ensure modernisation of the armed forces in the rapidly evolving global security scenario.

The countries around the world are now focusing on the modernisation of their militaries and the demand for military equipment is rapidly increasing due to emerging security concerns, border disputes and maritime dominance, Defence Minister said.

“India is capable of meeting these needs through a cost-effective and quality approach. By India, we mean public sector, private sector, academia, research & development. We believe in taking them all onboard together,” Singh said.

He reiterated the Government’s resolve of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the world’ through past learnings, present works, with focus on empowering the future.

The Defence Minister said that the Government was providing a suitable growth environment to the private sector.

“We have opened up opportunities to build a Mega Defence Programme, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks and submarines through a strategic partnership model that will help our private companies become global giants in the years to come. The recent contract of 56 transport aircraft for Indian Air Force is one such example,” he said.

Defence exports had crossed Rs 38,000 crore mark in the last seven years, more than 10,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have joined the defence sector and there has been an increase in research and development, start-ups, innovation and employment, he added.

