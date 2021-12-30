Fresh twists in Kerala actor assault case, another prosecutor resigns

The actor assault case of Kerala witnessed fresh twists with the special prosecutor in the case submitting resignation while the police sought permission for further probe into the allegations by a film director against the accused actor Dileep.

It was for the second time that the prosecutor in the case was resigning. It was learnt that prosecutor V N Anilkumar submitted his resignation to the director-general of prosecution on Wednesday. An official reaction in this regard was yet to come.

Recently film director Balachandrakumar, who was a close friend of Dileep, stated that Dileep was close with the prime accused in the case. He also made certain crucial statements, following which the police approached the court seeking a further probe. The 'Women in Media' urged the government to give police protection to the film director.

A Sureshan, who was initially the special prosecutor, submitted a resignation last November close on the heels of Kerala High Court declining a plea to change the trial court, additional sessions court (special-CBI) in Kochi.

The actress who allegedly suffered the sexual assault and the prosecution had earlier sought a change of trial court alleging of unfair approach of court towards her. But the HC declined the request.

The actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang, allegedly engaged by Dileep, to settle personal scores in February 2017 at Kochi. The gang allegedly shot the video of the assault. Dileep was arrested in this connection in July 2017 and later granted bail.

