From The Newsroom: Bihar Assembly election inches towards tight finish; Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court

Here are the top news of November 10, 2020:

Around half a dozen properties, belonging to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, was auctioned by the state government for nearly Rs 23 lakh.

Designated as a “mosted wanted accused” by India and “global terrorist” by the United States, Dawood, who is in his mid-sixties, is currently holed up in Pakistan.

In India, among other cases, he is wanted for the March 12, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The auction was conducted by Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking interim bail in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.

The Bombay High Court had refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and two others on Monday and asked them to move to the local court for the relief.

The appeal against the high court order has been filed in the top court through lawyer Nirnimesh Dubey.

A major fire broke out at Bapuji Nagar near New Guddadahalli off Mysore Road on Tuesday noon. Panic rose after thick smoke engulfed the area.

Sanjeev M Patil DCP (west) said that the factory situated at 1st Main, Bapujinagar near Mahadev School at New Guddadahalli caught fire, where four workers were stuck. All of them were rescued.

Senior officials from the Fire and emergency services said that they received a call at 11.18 am on Tuesday regarding the fire. Initially, three firefighters were sent and later two more and after observing the situation, total 15 firefighters were sent to the spot to douse off the fire.

Coming to the elections today in Bihar:

The counting is still underway. The delay being the increase in the EVMs due to the pandemic.

At 7:00 PM IST, the figures are: BJP has won 6 and leading in 67 seats and its partner the JDU winning 2 and leading in 38. On the the side, the RJD winning 6 and leading in 70 and the Congress winning 2 and leading in 18 seats.

The surprise this election was Assadudin-Owaisi-led AIMIM leading in 4 and winning 1 and the CPIML(L) leading in 12 seats.

Elsewhere in other bypolls to state Assemblies, it seems that the Shivraj Raj Singh Chouhan government will stay afloat with the party winning 9 seats and leading in 10 and the Congress which needed all the seats to come back to power having won 1 and leading in 8 seats.

In Karnataka, the BJP swept both the seats of RR Nagar and Sira with a combined vote percentage of 51%. Elsewhere too the BJP dominated the polls except in Chhattigarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Odisha.

