From the Newsroom: ED files criminal case against Anil Deshmukh

In your evening news brief, Telangana decides to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12; Enforcement Directorate files a criminal case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and Karnataka has requested the Centre to allocate as much oxygen as possible for the state.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of May 11, 2021:

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days.

"However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 AM to 10 Am daily," it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, official sources said on Tuesday. They said the case registered under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed after studying a recent CBI FIR that was filed against Deshmukh.

Revealing that Karnataka has requested the Centre to allocate as much oxygen as possible for the state, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday urged the Centre to allow states to utilise locally-produced oxygen to overcome the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Dr K Sudhakar said, "The Centre has sent 120 tonnes of LMO in six containers. The Centre has cooperated with the state in every possible way. If we are allowed to utilise the oxygen produced within our own state, there will not be any transportation issues. If a train is deployed, it takes four days to reach here. We have explained this issue to the Union Railway Minister and I hope that this will be resolved soon."

(Source: DHNS/ PTI)