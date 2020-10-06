From the Newsroom: Jaishankar, Pompeo meet at Quad talks; Hathras rape victim cremated at night to avoid riots, says UP govt

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties; In an affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh govt in the Supreme Court, they said that, the Hathras gangrape victim was in the dark of the night to avoid riots; A Mumbai court extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20.

Here are the top stories of the day, October 6, 2020:

The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit on how it would ensure the protection of witnesses in the Hathras gangrape case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, as it termed the incident "shocking and horrible".

In an affidavit filed earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government urged the Supreme Court for an independent investigation into the case claiming that vested interests may clout the may the probe.

"Hathras victim was cremated at night to avoid large scale violence in the morning. There were intelligence reports of the issue being exploited to give a caste/communal colour," the UP govt said.

A Mumbai court extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20. Earlier, Magistrate’s Court and Special NDPS Court had rejected Rhea’s bail application.

Rhea's counsel Satish Maneshinde had also moved the bail applications for Rhea and her brother Showik in the Bombay High Court.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties and ways to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar and Pompeo are in the Japanese capital to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan.

It is learnt that Jaishankar and Pompeo also deliberated on overall ties including evolving security scenario around India.

In November 2017, the four countries gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the minister said he was feeling fine and urged those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose for black hole discovery and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering “a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.”

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor.

