Future refineries could be of smaller capacity, says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that new refineries in the country are expected to have smaller capacities in the future, even as the country plans to raise its annual refining capacity to 450 million tonnes from the current about 250 million tonnes.

The new refineries could be of 20 million tonnes a year capacity, Puri said on the sidelines at an event.

The minister did not give a timeline for the annual refining capacity expansion.