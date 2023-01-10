'Get out Ravi' posters spotted in Chennai amid Tamil Nadu CM-Governor stand-off

Amid a stand-off between Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi, posters captioned 'Get out Ravi' were spotted around Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai in Chennai.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes with Governor R N Ravi walking out of the House in a huff as Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution to take “on record” only the text of the former’s customary address circulated among MLAs and not his oral speech which skipped several portions from the prepared script.

Tamil Nadu | Posters 'Get out Ravi' seen around Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai in Chennai A ruckus broke out in Assembly y'day when Gov RN Ravi began his address. Later, after concluding his address, he walked out when CM alleged that the Gov skipped certain parts of the speech pic.twitter.com/XU7MDDORhV — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

The Governor, who was invited to deliver his address at the first session of the year, not just deviated from the prepared text by skipping references to B R Ambedkar, and E V R Periyar, Dravidian model of governance, and law and order situation, but also added a few portions on his own.

After having maintained silence throughout Ravi’s speech and its Tamil translation by Speaker M Appavu, Stalin rose from his chair to disapprove of the Governor deviating from the text prepared by his government.