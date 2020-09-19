Good girls sleep early: Netizens enraged over former SC judge Markandey Katju's sexist remark

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju is once again under the radar for his misogynist and sexist comment on social media.

This time, the jurist, who is no stranger to criticism over comments made on women, has come under the spotlight for his reply to a woman's comment on his Facebook post.

The lady, named 'Kathryn Doley', replied to one of his posts on the social media platform, to which he responded, "Not sleepy?" and then followed it up with a comment, "I thought good girls go to sleep early".

His remark spread like wildfire on Twitter, drawing a series of backlashes from netizens with may calling him out on his behaviour.

In 2015, Katju was rapped by women after comparing BJP MP Shazia Ilmi and Kiran Bedi on who was more 'beautiful' comment. He had said: “I regard Shazia Ilmi much more beautiful than Kiran Bedi. If Shazia had been made their chief minister candidate, the BJP would have definitely won the Delhi elections. People vote for beautiful faces, as in Croatia. Even a person like me who does not vote would have voted for Shazia.”

