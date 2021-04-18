Government writes to ministeries, PSUs, asks them to dedicate all hospital beds for Covid-19

The government of India on Sunday wrote to all Central Ministries and public sector companies (PSUs) under them to dedicate their hospital beds for Covid-19 management in respective states and Union Territories, a statement from the Union Health Ministry said.
"The dedicated hospital wards/blocks have to be equipped with supportive/ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, specialised CCUs (wherever available), lab/imaging services, kitchen etc., with dedicated health workforce," the statement said.
