Government writes to ministeries, PSUs, asks them to dedicate all hospital beds for Covid-19

Dedicate all beds for Covid: Govt to ministries, PSUs

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 18 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 13:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The government of India on Sunday wrote to all Central Ministries and public sector companies (PSUs) under them to dedicate their hospital beds for Covid-19 management in respective states and Union Territories, a statement from the Union Health Ministry said.

"The dedicated hospital wards/blocks have to be equipped with supportive/ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, specialised CCUs (wherever available), lab/imaging services, kitchen etc., with dedicated health workforce," the statement said.

