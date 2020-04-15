Deputy secretaries, above level officers to join work

Govt asks all deputy secretaries, above level officers to join offices amid coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2020, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:49 ist

All deputy secretaries and above level officers were on Wednesday asked to join offices by the central government, nearly three weeks after they began working from home due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, according to an official communique.

All joint secretaries and above level officers had joined respective central government departments from Monday.

"Remaining officers and staff to attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement," according to the guidelines for the lockdown issued by the Home Ministry.

All the ministries and departments, and offices under their control are to function with 100 per cent attendance of Deputy Secretary and levels above that, it said.

Besides, defence, central armed police forces, health and family welfare, disaster management and early warning agencies, national informatics centre, food corporation of India, NCC, Nehru yuva kendras and customs to function without any restrictions, the guidelines said.

With respect to offices of the state and union territories, the Home Ministry said district administrations and treasury (including field offices of the accountant general) will function with restricted staff.

"However, delivery of public services shall be ensured, and necessary staff will be deployed for such states," it said.

All other departments of state and UT governments will work with restricted staff, it added.

"Group A and B officers may attend as required. Group C and levels below that may attend up to 33 per cent of strength, as per requirement to ensure social distancing," the guidelines issued by the ministry said.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons and municipal services will function without any restrictions, it said.

"Resident Commissioner of states/UTs, in New Delhi, (will remain open) only to the extent of coordinating COVID-19 related activities and internal kitchen operations," the ministry said. 

