Govt transfers 1st installment women Jan Dhan accounts

Govt completes transfer of first installment of Rs 500 to 20 cr women Jan Dhan accounts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 20:57 ist

The government has completed transfer of first installment of Rs 500 to about 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders, as part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, sources said.

The minister had said as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for next three months to run their households, a move aimed at mitigating the hardships caused by the lockdown.

The money has reached each and every account and the beneficiary can withdraw as per their needs keeping social distancing norm in the mind, sources said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In order to maintain social distancing and to ensure orderly withdrawal of money by the beneficiaries, Indian Banks' Association(IBA) has designed a schedule to be followed by all banks for the month of April. The transfer was staggered over 5 days to avoid rush at bank branches.

As per the schedule, women Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders having account number with last digit as 0 and 1 received money in their accounts on April 3, while account numbers ending with 2 or 3 got it on April 4.

Read: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

On April 7, beneficiaries with account number ending with 4 or 5 were to collect their money, IBA said.

The last tranche would be remitted on April 9 for account number ending with 8 or 9, it said.

It further said beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience after April 9. 

Two more installments of Rs 500 will be remitted to the women Jan Dhan accounts in May and June. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Indian Banks' Association
Social distancing
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at private labs

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at private labs

 