Govt in fast forward mode on farm laws repeal bill, may introduce it in Rajya Sabha on Monday

The Centre appears to be in fast forward mode on the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, as it is planning to bring it in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Bill was circulated among Rajya Sabha MPs on November 26 and the government may move it in Rajya Sabha in the afternoon after the Lower House passes it.

If the Bill is passed after a discussion in Lok Sabha during the day, sources said, there is also the possibility of the Rajya Sabha sitting late and getting the Bill passed.

There was speculation that the government wants to avoid a discussion on the Bill, as the Opposition could corner it on the farmers' issues. The List of Business for Lok Sabha has listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 for introduction and then consideration and passing on Monday.

The time to be allotted for debate on the Bill will be decided at the meetings of Business Advisory Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha separately on Monday morning. Opposition sources said their leaders would strongly demand that a discussion should be held on the Bill.

A senior Opposition leader warned that if the government pushes ahead with the passing of the Bill without discussion, then the Session is going to be a washout.

"If there is a plan to get the Bill passed without discussion, it is a matter of serious concern. If this is how they are going to do, it is nothing but confrontational," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "recollect how these laws were steamrolled. Passed in a din in Parliament. MPs suspended when they demanded their right to vote. 750+ farmers martyred. Vilified, abused, mowed to death by Cabinet Minister’s son. No remorse. Now diabolic justification!"

Brazen justification of these laws.

Repealing because a 'small group' objected & have to 'take everyone along' in India 75!

Our annadatas reject this reasoning.

Clear signal that Agri laws will be back post elections.

Read statement of Objects & Reasons for repeal 👇🏾. pic.twitter.com/z5uEPSNTPo — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 28, 2021

Commenting on the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, he said, "Brazen justification of these laws. Repealing because a 'small group' objected and have to 'take everyone along' in India 75! Our annadatas reject this reasoning. Clear signal that Agri laws will be back post elections."

DH on November 27 reported that the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill claimed that the Bill is being withdrawn as the need of the hour is to take everyone together in the 75th year of Independence Day though only a group of farmers are protesting against it.

"Even though only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the Government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the Farm Laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums. Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce," it said.

"As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence— "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development," it added.

