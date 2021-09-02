Govt sets up 12-member panel to review journo welfare scheme

Govt sets up panel to review journo welfare scheme

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy
  • Sep 02 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The government on Thursday set up a 12-member committee headed by Prasar Bharti Board member Ashok Tandon, which includes journalists, to review the guidelines of the Journalist Welfare Scheme, which include examining the need for revising the quantum of ex-gratia payment in death and other cases.

The committee will have to submit the report within two months.

Besides the ex-gratia payment issue, the Terms of Reference of the panel also include looking into the aspect of "differentiation/parity between accredited and non-accredited journalists" for availing benefits under the scheme and revision or broad-basing the definition of working journalist keeping in view the Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Condition Code-2020 as well as Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Members of the committee are The Week Resident Editor Sachidananda Murthy, senior journalist Shekhar Iyer, Panchjanya Editor Hitesh Shankar, Amitabh Sinha (News 18), Shishir Sinha (Business Line), Ravinder Kumar (Zee News), Smriti Kak Ramachandran (Hindustan Times), Amit Kumar (Times Now), Vasudha Venugopal (Economic Times) and  Press Information Bureau Additional Director General Kanchan Prasad. Pankaj Salodia, Director (IP) will be the Convener of the committee. 

Journalism
ex-gratia
India News

