Govt to give free food grains to poor in in May, June

Govt to provide free food grains to poor under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in May, June: Officials

They said 5-kg free food grains per person per month would be given to around 80 crore people for the two months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 17:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government will provide free food grains to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in May and June, officials said on Friday.

They said 5-kg free food grains per person per month would be given to around 80 crore people for the two months.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the poor, the government has decided to provide free food grains to about 80 crore beneficiaries as was done during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, the officials said.

PM Modi stressed that it is important that the poor have nutritional support when the country is facing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Food and Public Distribution secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told PTI that 80 crore PDS beneficiaries will get the benefit to tide over the impact of the pandemic.

The Government of India would spend more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative, they said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana
grains

Related videos

What's Brewing

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

 