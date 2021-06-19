Arvind Kejriwal condoles Milkha Singh's demise

His life will continue to inspire every Indian: Arvind Kejriwal condoles Milkha Singh's demise

The chief minister said he will remain immortal in the hearts of the people

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 11:08 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI file photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and said his life will continue to inspire every Indian.

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

Terming the sprint legend's demise as an end to a glorious chapter, the chief minister said he will remain immortal in the hearts of the people.

"Demise of Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, who brought laurels to India in the world, is an end to a glorious chapter. His life will continue to inspire every Indian to dream and work hard to fulfil them. He will always remain immortal in our hearts. Condolences," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

