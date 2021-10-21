IAF's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind; pilot safe

IAF's trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind; pilot safe

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Oct 21 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning, officials said.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI. The plane caught fire after the crash, he said, adding that the pilot was rescued.

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Air Force
Madhya Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric

DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

 