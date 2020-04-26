IITs, IIITs not to hike tuition fee for any course in academic year 2020-21: HRD minister

IITs, IIITs not to hike tuition fee in 2020-21: HRD Min

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 20:12 ist
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank". Credit: Twitter (DrRPNishank)

 The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will not increase the tuition fee for any course for academic year 2020-21, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said here on Sunday.

"After consultation with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council and directors of IITs, it has been decided that these institutes will not increase the tuition fee for academic year 2020-21 for any course," the minister said.

"In case of the IIITs, it has been decided that for those which are centraly-funded, the standard 10-per cent hike in the tuition fee for undergraduate programmes will not be implemented this year. I have also requested them not to increase the fee for other courses.

"On similar lines, I have requested the IIITs run in the public-private partnership mode not to increase the tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses," he added. 

