In jail on cheating charges, actor Leena Paul learns making jam and jelly

Madras Cafe actress Leena Maria Paul, who is in Tihar jail along with her husband and notorious conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for alleged fraud, is now learning to make jam and jelly as part of a skill training programme for women inmates.

Paul, who is in Tihar since last year, is a trained classical dancer and also actively participates in cultural activities organised by the prison to create a positive environment, jail officials said.

Besides jam and jelly, they said, art, music, dance, yoga and pickle-making classes are also conducted for inmates.

"Since the time she has been in jail, Paul like other women inmates has been trying to stay positive and utilise her time in learning new things which interest her," a senior prison department official said, adding that "with keen interest and dedication, she has been attending the jam and jelly making classes, conducted twice a week, for over the last two months".

While the actress is lodged in the number six wing or women's wing of the Tihar jail, her husband is in the number one wing.

Paul has learnt to make guava squash, tomato jam and custard. She has also enrolled for nail art and makeup classes, the official said.

On November 2 last year, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet before a court here against Paul and Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

They are in custody along with some other co-accused in the case, which is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on the Delhi Police's FIR.

Talking about the vocational and skill training classes for inmates, the officials said that these were resumed after Covid cases reduced in the jail.

"The intention behind organising such activities is to create a positive environment, keep inmates busy and make them skilled and financially independent so that when they are released, they can start their life afresh and earn a living," the senior official said.

Paul also does yoga to stay fit and healthy, and on International Women's Day, she along with other inmates performed a group dance, the official said.

"In Delhi prisons, we encourage engaging inmates with some positive activities. These include education, arts, music, sports and various types of vocational or skill training. This is good for their mental and physical health and is also helpful in their reformation and rehabilitation," Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

In the cheating and criminal conspiracy case, the final report, which was filed by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, also named 12 others.

The accused have been also charged under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), besides sections of the Indian Penal Code.

It is alleged that Paul and Chandrashekhar along with the others used hawala routes and created shell companies to park money earned from proceeds of crime.

The ED has also arrested them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case.

