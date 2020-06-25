IN-SPACE to be regulator, give private sector level-playing field: ISRO chairman K Sivan

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE) will be a game-changer, boosting the country’s space research potential through active private participation. Articulating this here on Thursday, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman K Sivan said the Centre will act as a regulator.

The Union Cabinet had green-signalled IN-SPACE on Wednesday. Sivan said the body will give private players, startups included, a level-playing field. IN-SPACE will act as a distinct vertical within the Department of Space (DoS). The new entity, he informed, will be mandated to approve and regulate the private sector’s space-related activities, independently.

Dubbing the setting up of IN-SPACE as a major reform, Sivan said the Centre will promote the private sector’s participation in the entire spectrum of space-related services. This will include rocket-building and launches, satellites and even commercial exploitation of space-based services.

Isro has been tasked with all the roles thus far. But once the space sector is opened up, the potential of the entire country could be tapped. “This will not only result in accelerated growth of the sector but also enable India to generate large scale employment in the technology sector,” he noted.

IN-SPACE structure

On the Centre’s structure, Sivan explained, “It will have its own legal, technological, activity promotion and monitoring directorates and its Board will comprise members from the private industry, academia and government of India.”

Since private participation in the space sector is still nascent, the Centre will take on the role of a national nodal agency. IN-SPACE will be critical in handholding the private space industry and promoting it. Startups and other private players will be assisted in building the necessary facilities within the DoS premises, said Sivan.

Here’s how IN-SPACE will embed in the entire ecosystem, as Sivan put it: Interested startups / private players directly applies to the Centre. The applications are evaluated and processed. IN-SPACE’s final decision will be binding on both Isro and the applicants.

The entire mechanism will take about six months to be fully operational. “But the private players need not wait that long. Already many private companies have approached Isro, and we are processing them on fast track mode,” Sivan assured.