India assures Ukraine of continued humanitarian aid as Russia moves to escalate conflict

India on Wednesday assured Ukraine of its continued humanitarian assistance even as Russia moved to step up its military operations in the East European nation.

Kyiv too once again asked New Delhi to join forces to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine. The two nations also discussed the proposal for demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), located in an area occupied by the Russian Army in southeastern Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting took place a few hours after President Vladimir Putin announced in Moscow partial mobilization of citizens of Russia – a move that would lead to the deployment of 300,000 reservists to join the special military operations in Ukraine, in addition to the regulars of the Russian Army.

Also Read | China urges dialogue, consultation after Putin's warning to West

Shmyhal shared with Jaishankar “his perspectives and assessment of the ongoing conflict” between Ukraine and Russia, according to a tweet by the External Affairs Minister.

They discussed the consequences of the conflict, including food security, energy security, and the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the wake of military aggression by Russia.

“Apprised him (Ukrainian Prime Minister) of India’s principled position that emphasizes cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

“Assured him that India would continue to provide humanitarian assistance," he added.

Also Read | What does Vladimir Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean for Russia's military machine?

New Delhi on September 12 sent to Ukraine its 12th consignment of humanitarian assistance, comprising medicines and medical equipment, weighing 7725 kilograms. Earlier, India provided 97.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as to the neighbouring countries, where many citizens of the beleaguered nation had taken refuge after the Russian Army launched “the special military operations” in their country on February 24 this year.

India’s pharmaceutical companies as well as other organizations also donated $ 8 million worth of medicines, food and financial assistance to Ukraine.

“We count on India's support in providing grain corridors and demilitarization of the ZNPP. During a meeting with the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar, I emphasized the need (for India) to join forces to stop Russia's war against Ukraine,” tweeted Shmyhal. “Thanked Indian Government and people for humanitarian aid.”