India logs 1,021 Covid cases in a day

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,39,965 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 13:51 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 13:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 1,021 Covid infections while active cases have decreased to 11,393 from 13,037 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,794 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Read | Covid-19 vaccination must for inoculation against other diseases for Haj pilgrims, says Maharashtra civic body

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,83,152). Active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,39,965 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

