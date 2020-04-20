India rejects Pakistan PM Imran Khan's allegations

India rejects Pakistan PM Imran Khan's allegations of discrimination against Muslims

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2020, 02:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 02:57 ist
In a tweet, Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. (AFP Photo)

India on Sunday trashed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs.

In a tweet, Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

"Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," the MEA spokesperson said.

He was responding to media queries on Khan's remarks.

"On the subject of minorities, they (Pakistani leadership) would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against," Srivastava said.

