India seeing fall in demand for rural job programme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government, nevertheless, this month sought an additional Rs 16,400 crore for the programme above the budgeted Rs 73,000 crore

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 16:14 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India is seeing a fall in demand for jobs under a rural employment guarantee programme, the finance minister told Parliament on Wednesday.

"In rural areas, the demand for MGNREGA in the recent past is coming down," said Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

"MGNREGA is a demand driven programme ... (and) there is a declining trend."

The government, nevertheless, this month sought an additional Rs 16,400 crore for the programme above the budgeted Rs 73,000 crore for the current financial year that ends on March 31.

The MNREGA jobs programme, introduced more than 15 years ago, allows citizens to enrol for work such as building roads, digging wells or creating other rural infrastructure, and receive a minimum wage for at least 100 days each year.

