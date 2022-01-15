India set to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines

India is set to export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles it jointly developed with Russia to the Philippines as the South East Asian nation is seeking to bolster its defence capabilities in the face of the growing belligerence of China.

This is the first time that India will be exporting the missiles designed, developed and manufactured by the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, a joint venture of its Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) of Russia. India is also exploring the possibility of exporting the BrahMos missiles to Vietnam – another South-East Asian nation, facing the aggression of China.

The Ministry of National Defence of the Government of the Philippines is likely to sign a $374.9 million deal with the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited next week for procurement of an undisclosed number of shore-based anti-ship missile systems, sources in New Delhi said.

The BrahMos has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable anti-ship and land-attack capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities and has already been deployed in all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. The first test launch of the BrahMos took place in 2001 and to date numerous test launches have taken place from various ships, Mobile Autonomous Launchers and Su-30 MKI aircraft, making it a versatile weapon.

The air version of the missile was successfully test-fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I on December 8 last year. The sea-to-sea variant of the missile was test-fired from a navy warship off the western coast as recently as Tuesday.

The Philippines is bolstering its defence capabilities to counter China’s growing belligerence over disputed islands on the South China Sea.

New Delhi has been trying to step up its defence cooperation with the South East Asian nations, particularly after China’s aggression along its Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India triggered a military stand-off in April-May 2020.

