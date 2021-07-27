India sets up surveillance cameras and sensors on LAC to monitor Chinese Army

To keep a close watch on the Chinese army on the border, Indian security forces are putting up surveillance cameras and sensors on the Line of Actual Control along with the already existing satellites and drones.

"A number of these new cameras and sensors have been deployed along the Line of Actual Control from Eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh to keep a track of adversary's activities", ANI quoted government sources.

“The high resolution unattended or remote-controlled cameras help in keeping a close watch on activities in far-flung areas and locations and also give time to ground troops to reach there," they said.

Previously, the Indian army had highlighted the benefits of having such surveillance cameras on the border area in a Parliamentary briefing.

These cameras and sensors are reportedly helping the ground commanders at the LAC to respond promptly to urgent situations.